Pittsylvania County born Webb Telescope director retires

Gregory Robinson, a Pittsylvania County native, just retired as the Director for NASA's James...
Gregory Robinson, a Pittsylvania County native, just retired as the Director for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope program.(NASA)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The James Webb Space Telescope has given us some of the clearest, deepest images of our universe yet.

Webb was many years, many hands and billions of dollars in the making. And at various points it struggled. In 2018, after almost three decades with NASA, Gregory Robinson was tapped see the project through as Webb’s program director.

Born to a family of sharecroppers in segregated Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Robinson’s sights as a young man were set not on the far reaches of our universe. His journey to NASA and beyond has landed him on Time’s List of Most influential people of 2022. As Webb’s mission begins, Robinson’s comes to a close.

You can listen to this story on the WDBJ7 podcast, Hometown Stories here:

