Radford City Public Schools earns state recognition for workforce readiness program

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia School Board Association recently recognized Radford City Public Schools.

The school division was recognized for its work focused on preparing the state’s future workforce. The program is called ‘Virginia Tech College Access Collaborative: Virginia Tech Center for Educational Networks and Impacts’.

The school division received this award because of its work integrating STEM, college, and job readiness into classrooms in partnership with Virginia Tech.

They integrate STEM and job readiness throughout the K-12 curriculum to create help-defined career pathways for students.

Educators say this takes learning to the next level.

”We were the only school system in Virginia that was recognized that way, and they’re, right now, there’s only, I think, 32 out of the 134 school divisions in Virginia that have received that type of, of honor and award. So it will allow us to do some wonderful things with our staff and our students and really bring some neat engagement ,as far as it and 21st-century learning,” said Robert Graham, the superintendent of Radford City Schools.

“These are skills that businesses want, you know, when they hire people, right out of high school after Community College after college. They want people who can communicate and collaborate on projects who can think critically,” said Jamie Little, an Education Specialist and Virginia Tech-Radford City Public Schools liaison.

