Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Radford City Public Schools earns state recognition for workforce readiness program

By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia School Board Association recently recognized Radford City Public Schools.

The school division was recognized for its work focused on preparing the state’s future workforce. The program is called ‘Virginia Tech College Access Collaborative: Virginia Tech Center for Educational Networks and Impacts’.

The school division received this award because of its work integrating STEM, college, and job readiness into classrooms in partnership with Virginia Tech.

They integrate STEM and job readiness throughout the K-12 curriculum to create help-defined career pathways for students.

Educators say this takes learning to the next level.

”We were the only school system in Virginia that was recognized that way, and they’re, right now, there’s only, I think, 32 out of the 134 school divisions in Virginia that have received that type of, of honor and award. So it will allow us to do some wonderful things with our staff and our students and really bring some neat engagement ,as far as it and 21st-century learning,” said Robert Graham, the superintendent of Radford City Schools.

“These are skills that businesses want, you know, when they hire people, right out of high school after Community College after college. They want people who can communicate and collaborate on projects who can think critically,” said Jamie Little, an Education Specialist and Virginia Tech-Radford City Public Schools liaison.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Law enforcement are on the scene at Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley after three Wayne County...
2 deputies stable, 1 critical after being shot while serving warrant in North Carolina
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

Latest News

According to retail experts, a teacher will spend an average of $500 dollars out-of-pocket on...
Inflation expected to take a toll on teacher classroom costs
Cost of School Supplies for Teachers Going Up
Cost of School Supplies for Teachers Going Up
Radford City Schools Recognized By Virginia Board of Education
Radford City Schools Recognized By Virginia Board of Education
Roanoke City Council receives update on school safety measures