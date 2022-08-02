Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Red Cross of Virginia volunteers assisting in Kentucky flooding efforts

Kentucky National Guard Soliders and Airmen aided in flood relief efforts in response to a...
Kentucky National Guard Soliders and Airmen aided in flood relief efforts in response to a declared state of emergency in eastern Kentucky in late July 2022. (Courtesy Footage)(Sgt. Jessica Elbouab | Kentucky National Guard Public A)
By Will Thomas
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Helping out with natural disasters is nothing new for the American Red Cross and the Red Cross of Virginia. So when the Kentucky flooding happened, the Red Cross answered the call.

“So what occurs is that the Red Cross that’s on the ground in these communities takes the lead. So the Red Cross of Kentucky takes the lead just as if this flood was occurring in Virginia, the Red Cross of Virginia would be the lead agency. Once there’s a sense for what the scope of the damage is on the ground, there’s a call out for specific positions that are in need in those areas,” said Jonathan McNamara, communications director for the Red Cross of Virginia.

McNamara said the Virginia volunteers will then be matched up with positions of need and could leave their homes for up to three weeks at a time. He said there are currently seven volunteers from Virginia, including one from Lynchburg helping out. But that could also change at any moment.

“We know that the volunteers that are on the ground, whether they are from Virginia or across the country, they’re going to need to go home to their families, they’re gonna need to take a break. So that’s when we’ll start to see other positions backfill those volunteers. But we also know the needs are going to change, so there are volunteers in the Virginia region that have a different set of skills that will be required as we move into the future.”

McNamara said the American Red Cross is proud to be there to help when natural disasters occur and will stay in Kentucky as long as they are needed.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festival Park is the name of the new location.
FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location
Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
Man, Dogs Killed in Roanoke Homicide
One man, two dogs dead after shooting at Hershberger Road home, suspect arrested
A fan stands in line at the Salem Civic Center for Friday night's Hank Williams Jr. concert.
Crowds come out for Hank Williams Jr.’s return to Salem
Virginia Tech Carilion's class of 2026.
Virginia Tech Carilion’s class of 2026 sets school records

Latest News

Law enforcement and emergency responders will be connecting with residents on Tuesday night.
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
Roanoke City Council receives update on school safety measures
Williamson Road sign at the Hershberger Road intersection.
Roanoke City Council approves application to fund Williamson Road improvements
Teachers Share Back To School Excitement
Teachers Share Back To School Excitement