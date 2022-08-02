Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Repelling for a good cause

Eastern Dominican Christian Mission has partnered with Over the Edge to raise fund for a medical clinic in the Dominican Republic
People are encouraged to repel off the Roanoke Higher Education Center on Saturday, August 6th
People are encouraged to repel off the Roanoke Higher Education Center on Saturday, August 6th(Melissa Gaona)
By Melissa Gaona
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -On Saturday, August 6th, the community is invited to downtown Roanoke to go “Over the Edge” to raise awareness and funds for Brisas del Mar medical clinic.

Individuals are asked to raise $1,000 to repel off the Roanoke Higher Education Center. The Executive Director Ryan VandeLinde says this is the first year for this event but he is excited to see people show their support. “This Saturday we’ll all gather around 8 or 9 a.m. We’ll have live music, Debs Lemonade, we’re gonna have free popcorn for the whole community, and games for the children. It’s gonna be a whole day event, while many people will be repelling off this building we’ll be standing by cheering them on.”

For more information on Over the Edge with EDCM visit easterndominican.com

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

Latest News

Over the Edge fundraiser for new medical clinic in Dominican Republic
Over the Edge Fundraiser for New Medical Clinic in Dominican Republic
7@four Franklin County Bike Rodeo
7@four: Franklin County Bike Rodeo
The heat continues to build the next few days with highs in the 90s.
Tuesday, August 2 - Evening Outlook
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted in January 6th case explains his actions