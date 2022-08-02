Repelling for a good cause

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -On Saturday, August 6th, the community is invited to downtown Roanoke to go “Over the Edge” to raise awareness and funds for Brisas del Mar medical clinic.

Individuals are asked to raise $1,000 to repel off the Roanoke Higher Education Center. The Executive Director Ryan VandeLinde says this is the first year for this event but he is excited to see people show their support. “This Saturday we’ll all gather around 8 or 9 a.m. We’ll have live music, Debs Lemonade, we’re gonna have free popcorn for the whole community, and games for the children. It’s gonna be a whole day event, while many people will be repelling off this building we’ll be standing by cheering them on.”

For more information on Over the Edge with EDCM visit easterndominican.com

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.