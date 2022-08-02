Hometown Local
Singer Thicke scheduled for Elmwood Park performance

(Krewe of Bacchus/Facebook)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Singer and TV host Robin Thicke is scheduled to perform at Elmwood Park in Roanoke in September.

The son of actor Alan Thicke, who hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013 with “Blurred Lines,” is set to appear as part of the Henry Street Festival, according to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

The show is set for September 17 at Elmwood Park.

Click here for ticket information.

