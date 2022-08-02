Hometown Local
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia

There are now nearly 100 cases of monkeypox in Virginia, and three of those cases are in the central region.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with information about monkeypox throughout the commonwealth.

The data includes cases by region as well as a breakdown of cases by age, race/ethnicity and by gender.

As of Aug. 2, 2022, here are the cases across Virginia:

  • Central Region (which includes the Richmond area): 7
  • Northern Region: 81
  • Eastern Region: 15
  • Northwest Region: 6
  • Southwestern Region: 3

According to VDH:

Monkeypox is a rare contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. The virus is in the same family of viruses as the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox causes milder illness than smallpox, but some symptoms can be severe. The monkeypox virus can spread from animals to people and from person to person.

Virginia is receiving monkeypox vaccines. Click/tap here for information about vaccines in the Richmond Henrico Health Districts.

