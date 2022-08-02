Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider

A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider...
A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter.

Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.

Deputies found a jar of marijuana in his belongings, but he didn’t appear to be high, said Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

There is no evidence to suggest he intentionally started the blaze, said Cannon, but he called it a reckless and puzzling decision. This area and most of Utah are bone dry amid extreme drought conditions.

“What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know,” Cannon said. “There may not be a why. He might not even know a why.”

Martin was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, court documents show.

He was in the Utah County jail Tuesday on nearly $2,000 bail. It was unknown if he had an attorney.

The wildfire quickly spread up the mountain and had burned less than 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) as of Tuesday, according to fire officials. No homes had been damaged.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Law enforcement are on the scene at Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley after three Wayne County...
2 deputies stable, 1 critical after being shot while serving warrant in North Carolina
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

Latest News

Courtesy: Event Facebook page
7@four: Franklin County Bike Rodeo Thursday
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a...
Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
US strike on al-Qaida leader shows Afghanistan still terror base
Garden City Park
Six Roanoke playgrounds renovated, replaced