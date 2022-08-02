Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia lawmakers raise possible consequences of killing al-Qaida leader

Pres. Biden confirmed Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in drone strike
Sen. Mark Warner
Sen. Mark Warner(DC Bureau)
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announced Monday the U.S. killed the leader of al-Qaida, Ayman al-Zawahiri. The news had Virginia’s senators praising the administration while also providing feedback about what it means for the war on terror.

The two lawmakers said America and the rest of the world are safer today after the head of al-Qaida was killed by a drone strike in the capital of Afghanistan. At the same time, there are new concerns about whether the country is once again a haven for terrorists after the U.S. withdrew troops a year ago.

Senators Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) said it is important one of the masterminds behind the September 11, 2001 terror attacks is dead. Al-Zawahiri was Osama bin Laden’s second in command until the U.S. killed bin Laden in 2011.

When American troops pulled out of Afghanistan in August, 2021, President Biden pledged to continue fighting terrorism from afar. Monday night, the president said the drone strike shows the approach can work.

Kaine and Warner spoke Tuesday about what retaliation could look following the mission.

“I can tell you, as chairman of the Intelligence Committee, activities of individuals and groups who might want to threaten America, we will continue to be on guard with or without these kind of actions,” said Warner.

“The Taliban was embarrassed by this. They were embarrassed to be called out in front of the world as sheltering the al-Qaida leaders who were thought to be in Pakistan. They were also embarrassed that the U.S. was able to, you know, successfully complete this very sophisticated military mission to take al-Zawahiri off the battlefield,” said Kaine.

Senator Kaine said the mission could complicate the Taliban’s willingness to help get Afghani and American citizens out of Afghanistan. Also, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said while President Biden deserves credit for taking out al-Zawahiri, the resurgence of al-Qaida in the region was foreseeable and avoidable.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

Latest News

FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
US strike on al-Qaida leader shows Afghanistan still terror base
Rescue efforts continue as Kentucky brace for more rain
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns
FILE - President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, far right, attend the...
US approves massive arms sale to Saudi, UAE to counter Iran