Volunteers sought for “ReNew the New” river clean-up event

New River Valley Regional Commission, Fall into the new, Renew the new, 2016, New River, Volunteer river clean up, mattrossphotography.com(Matt Ross | New River Valley Regional Commission)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Places across the New River Valley are hosting the seventh regional New River clean-up event “ReNew the New” on August 27. They invite citizens of the New River Valley to volunteer time to ensure the namesake of the region is healthy and clean.

The 2022 ReNew the New Clean-up event will be held at five separate locations:

  • Giles County: volunteers will meet at Camp Success in Narrows
  • Montgomery County: volunteers will meet at Whitethorne Boat Launch, in McCoy
  • Pulaski County: volunteers will meet at Sheffey Park, in Fairlawn
  • City of Radford: volunteers will meet at Bisset Park, Shelter 3
  • Floyd County: volunteers will meet at On the Water in Floyd

Registration for these events is available here.

The New River Valley Regional Commission says since 2016, ReNew the New Clean-up evens have made an incredible impact on the watershed. They say to date, over 2,500 people have removed more than 32 tons of trash and 1,000 tires from 60 miles of the New River.

According to The New River Valley Regional Commission, the success of these events comes from active support of public and private partnerships across the region. Representatives from local governments, local businesses, advocacy groups, student organizations, and citizens meet quarterly as part of the New River Watershed Roundtable. The Roundtable helps to coordinate and plan for these events, along with discussion and coordination of other regional watershed priorities and initiatives. They add the public is always welcome to attend Watershed Roundtable meetings to become more engaged in the region’s water quality.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

