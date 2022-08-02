Warming up this week with a few stray storms

Isolated storm chances linger this week

Several days of near-90° highs

Weekend may be unsettled

This morning, we’re watching a cluster of showers and storms that may drop south into the area around sunrise. Models suggest a lot of the activity should weaken before it moves into our region. Brief downpours and some thunder and lightning would be the main impacts. Any precipitation should taper off quickly as we head through the morning with clearing skies throughout the day.

Showers and storms are possible early Tuesday morning as a weak disturbance moves through. (WDBJ7)

THIS WEEK OFFERS FEWER STORMS, BUT MORE HEAT

A weak ridge of high pressure will build into the region the next few days reducing the chance and coverage of storms as the week goes along. An *isolated* storm can’t be ruled out any day this week, but should be able to get those outdoor activities in.

Afternoon highs climb to around 90° for several days this week, with the heat likely peaking Wednesday.

Temperatures soar by midweek with highs climbing into the lower 90s. (WDBJ Weather)

By the end of the week we’ll start to see another series of fronts move toward the region with each on bringing a return of showers and scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures also drop a few degrees toward the end of the week.

We're in the 90s through Thursday and cool off a bit next week. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

The tropics look quiet through the next 5 days. (WDBJ Weather)

