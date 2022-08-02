West Virginia Attorney General announces anti-robocall task force

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDBJ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday the state has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for letting foreign robocalls into the United States.

The task force says it has one goal, which is to reduce illegal robocalls. “Over time, one of the most frequent complaints our office has received has concerned robocalls and the scams they often produce,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This obviously impacts not just West Virginia but the entire nation. That is why this bipartisan effort is so important. We are now poised to take the fight to anyone who helps these robocallers, including those in the telecommunications industry.”

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, Americans receive more than 33 million scam robocalls every day. These calls include Social Security Administration fraud against seniors, Amazon scams and many others. They say an estimated $29.8 billion was stolen in 2021 alone.

The task force has already issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers that are allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic. They say gateway providers that bring foreign traffic into the U.S. telephone network have a responsibility to ensure the traffic is legal, but these providers often don’t take enough action to stop the robocalls.

The task force is focused on shutting down the providers that profit from this illegal scam traffic.

These are some tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.

Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make any phone calls to individuals.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.

