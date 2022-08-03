AEP warns of Roanoke River and New River water levels to potentially rise

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power wants people to be aware of rising water levels this week.

Water levels on the New River and Roanoke River could rapidly rise starting Wednesday and fluctuate throughout the week. This is due to Appalachian Power potentially needing to increase power generation.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet within minutes. Water levels below the Leesville Dam could rise up to eight feet over a seven hour period.

An Appalachian Power spokesperson said it is still safe to be on the rivers during this time.

“Obviously, anytime you’re out on the river or lake, always use the normal precautions like life jackets. On our end, it’s just a means of communicating the possibility that the rivers could rise if we are generating power,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

Those considering going out on the river this week can monitor American Electric Power’s website for updates.

