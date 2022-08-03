Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

AEP warns of Roanoke River and New River water levels to potentially rise

Leesville Lake Dam
Leesville Lake Dam(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power wants people to be aware of rising water levels this week.

Water levels on the New River and Roanoke River could rapidly rise starting Wednesday and fluctuate throughout the week. This is due to Appalachian Power potentially needing to increase power generation.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet within minutes. Water levels below the Leesville Dam could rise up to eight feet over a seven hour period.

An Appalachian Power spokesperson said it is still safe to be on the rivers during this time.

“Obviously, anytime you’re out on the river or lake, always use the normal precautions like life jackets. On our end, it’s just a means of communicating the possibility that the rivers could rise if we are generating power,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson.

Those considering going out on the river this week can monitor American Electric Power’s website for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and emergency responders will be connecting with residents on Tuesday night.
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Some schools fall under CEP program.
Free and reduced lunches changing for 2022-2023 school year
WDBJ7
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire
Blue Ridge Parkway Roanoke River
Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens

Latest News

David Walker Convicted of Felony Hit and Run for Hitting 8-Year-Old Boy Getting Off School Bus
Man involved in Henry County school bus hit-and-run sentenced to prison
Veteran journalist Dan Smith releases his second novel, 'NEWS!'
Veteran journalist Dan Smith releases second novel, ‘NEWS!’
Volunteers from the Southern Baptist Convention in Virginia have deployed to Buchanan Co....
Southern Baptist Convention sends disaster relief teams to aid flood victims
Staff Shortages Hit Schools
Staff Shortages Hit Schools