Baby bottles recalled due to lead levels

Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.
Nuk's First Choice glass baby bottles have been recalled.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A popular baby bottle manufacturer has issued a recall due to high lead levels in some of its products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the markings on the outside of some of the Nuk’s First Choice glass baby bottles contain lead levels higher than those set by the federal government.

About 100 bottles sold in the United States are affected.

The bottles were designed for newborn to 6-month-old babies and sold exclusively on Amazon.

The bottles have white and gray stars on the outside along with the brand name, Nuk, printed in white.

You can visit Nuk’s website for more information.

