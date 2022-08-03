Bedford man sentenced to eight years for 2021 crash that sent family to hospital
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after a DUI crash in Bedford sent a Farmville family to a hospital.
Brandon Bateman of Goodview pleaded no contest in March to four charges, which included DWI.
Bateman was sentenced on four charges:
- DWI (4th within 10 years) – Sentence to 1 year, 5 years probation.
- Maiming – sentenced to 10 years, 7 years suspended. Probation time 5 years.
- Driving with a revoked license (DUI related): Sentence to 1 year, 5 years probation.
Bateman will also have to pay $10,000 in restitution and his driver’s license was suspended indefinitely. He will be on probation when he’s released.
