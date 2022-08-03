Hometown Local
Bedford man sentenced to eight years for 2021 crash that sent family to hospital

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after a DUI crash in Bedford sent a Farmville family to a hospital.

Brandon Bateman of Goodview pleaded no contest in March to four charges, which included DWI.

Bateman was sentenced on four charges:

  • DWI (4th within 10 years) – Sentence to 1 year, 5 years probation.
  • Maiming – sentenced to 10 years, 7 years suspended. Probation time 5 years.
  • Driving with a revoked license (DUI related): Sentence to 1 year, 5 years probation.

Bateman will also have to pay $10,000 in restitution and his driver’s license was suspended indefinitely. He will be on probation when he’s released.

