Deputies seize methamphetamines, gun in arrest of Gretna man

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office seized methamphetamines and a gun during the execution of a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday.

The seizure of the drugs and gun took place at 860 Gallows Road in Gretna. Deputies arrested Joseph Michael Childress and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff's deputies serve search warrant on Gallows Lane in Gretna (WDBJ)

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Danville Police Department helped in the arrest of Childress.

Childress is being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail without bond.

