Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Deputies seize methamphetamines, gun in arrest of Gretna man

Joseph Michael Childress Mugshot
Joseph Michael Childress Mugshot(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office seized methamphetamines and a gun during the execution of a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday.

The seizure of the drugs and gun took place at 860 Gallows Road in Gretna. Deputies arrested Joseph Michael Childress and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff's deputies serve search warrant on Gallows Lane in Gretna
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's deputies serve search warrant on Gallows Lane in Gretna(WDBJ)

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Danville Police Department helped in the arrest of Childress.

Childress is being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and emergency responders will be connecting with residents on Tuesday night.
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Some schools fall under CEP program.
Free and reduced lunches changing for 2022-2023 school year
WDBJ7
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire
Blue Ridge Parkway Roanoke River
Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
Roanoke City School
Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions
Glenn Youngkin
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
Wednesday Midday Update