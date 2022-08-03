Downtown Roanoke extends refreshment zone until late September

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke is extending its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area until September 25th, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

The designated area is from the Center in the Square parking garage on Campbell Avenue until Williamson Road, Market Street from Salem Avenue to Church Avenue, and Wall Street from Salem Avenue to Campbell Avenue.

The refreshment zone will continue to be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Customers over the age of 21 will be able to order alcoholic drinks from participating businesses located within the designated refreshment area. The drink must be in a labeled cup that indicates where the drink was purchased.

