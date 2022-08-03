Hometown Local
Food drive held at Sunday’s Salem Red Sox game

(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend, you have the opportunity to take in a ballgame and help your community.

Thanks to Landscape Supply Inc., the first 500 fans can trade a non-perishable food item for a ticket to the Salem Red Sox game this Sunday.

The donations will benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The organization says this is the biggest charitable drive they’ve ever organized in Roanoke, and they hope the community will get involved and give back.

“We’re a company that’s been here for 75 years. We’re a family-owned business. We’re embedded into our community, we love our community. We love giving back to our community, and this is just one of the ways we love to try to do it,” explains Brandon Funk, Vice President of Operations.

The organization is no stranger to giving back, but they have a bigger vision for the event planned for this Sunday.

“We have gotten toys and clothes for homeless shelters. We’ve done bikes for children before. But we’ve never done something that we reached out to make this a community event, not just a W.S. Connelly event. We wanted to make it bigger. We wanted to have a bigger impact,” adds Tammy Lee, purchasing and compliance.

Gates for the game open at 4:05, while first pitch is scheduled for 5:05.

