Healthy lunch tips as kids head back to school

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For some, going back to school means packing lunches.

When preparing lunches you need something quick and easy but also healthy and on top of that, something kids will actually eat.

Keya Price, a registered dietitian with LewisGale Medical Center, said the number one thing to do is get your kids involved, whether that’s making the lunch together or going grocery shopping as a family.

She suggested keeping it simple with a sandwich and lots of fruits and vegetables.

“It’s so important for growth first of all, but also in starting healthy habits young. A lot of what we do in childhood kinda translates into adulthood so it’s setting them up for success,” said Price.

Also, she said give yourself some grace.

“I would say balance is key, honestly. Kids are going to be kids. We all like sweets. I think as long as you’re getting your fruits and vegetables in, I think it’s ok to have a treat every now and then or have a cookie in there,” said Price.

For more good resources click here.

