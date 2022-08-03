Hometown Local
Home Depot pledges $300k to flood relief efforts

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, GA. (WDBJ) - The Home Depot Foundation is pledging $300,000 to support disaster relief efforts in communities impacted by flooding in the Appalachia and Midwest regions, according to the foundation.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating flooding in Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and Missouri,” said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. “As floodwaters recede and the extent of the damage becomes clearer, we’ll continue to work closely with our nonprofit partners to identify and support immediate and long-term needs across the area.”

Alongside its nonprofit partner organizations, the Foundation and Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, has helped:

• Deliver and distribute more than 15 truckloads of relief supplies, including water and disaster relief kits, to impacted communities with Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope.

• Support World Central Kitchen as it served more than 20,000 meals in Kentucky and set up 19 sites to continue to feed those in need.

• Mobilize pallets of emergency meal kits with Operation Blessing.

• Deploy response teams to help with debris removal, immediate home repair and more in the coming weeks through Team Rubicon.

• Provide shelter and critical supplies to those in need through American Red Cross.

• Send a trailer of tools to assist with cleanup efforts through ToolBank Disaster Services.

• Assemble 500 additional disaster relief kits.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

