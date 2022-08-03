Hometown Local
Hot weather returns with a stray storm

Afternoon highs climb to the upper 80s to low 90s the rest of the week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
  • Only isolated storm chances for now
  • Several days of 90s this week
  • Weekend looking unsettled

A high pressure system will build over the region Wednesday leading to light winds and and plenty of sunshine. We may have some patchy fog in the river valleys but only isolated showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon highs climb into the low to mid 90s for much of the week. The humidity will also start building back in toward the end of the week.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine today with highs in the 90s.
We'll see a good amount of sunshine today with highs in the 90s.(WDBJ Weather)

By the end of the week we’ll start to see another series of fronts move toward the region with each on bringing a return of showers and scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures also drop a few degrees toward the end of the week.

More numerous showers and storms return this weekend.
More numerous showers and storms return this weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

The tropics look quiet through the next 5 days.
The tropics look quiet through the next 5 days.(WDBJ Weather)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

