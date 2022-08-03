Hometown Local
Man involved in Henry County school bus hit-and-run sentenced to prison

David Walker Convicted of Felony Hit and Run for Hitting 8-Year-Old Boy Getting Off School Bus
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of hitting an 8-year-old boy as the boy got off a school bus appeared in court Wednesday.

David Walker was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. His license is also suspended for two years and 90 days.

The crash happened last September on Route 57. Police say Walker was speeding and didn’t stop for the school bus. Virginia State Police say the boy was thrown 122 feet from the impact.

Walker was charged with driving on a suspended license, hit and run with injury, failure to stop for a school bus, concealing evidence and reckless driving. Wednesday, Walker pleaded guilty to all charges.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney argued Walker tried to cover up the crime by disguising his vehicle.

The video of the hit-and-run was shown in court, but our cameras were not allowed inside. Some people in the courtroom left before it played.

The mother of the boy who was hit said he is a lot better now but still not 100 percent. He will have a surgery in September to remove rods and screws from his leg.

(The boy was 8 at the time of the crash and is 9 as of sentencing; there was confusion with police regarding his age the day of the crash, which is why early reports indicated he was 9 that day.)

