Man pleads guilty, faces prison for hitting boy getting off school bus

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of hitting a boy who had just gotten off a school bus in Henry County has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to two years, eight months behind bars.

David Walker was sentenced Wednesday.

The Martinsville man was arrested for the hit-and-run of a Henry County boy on Route 57 in September 2021 after being identified by Virginia State Police as the driver of the pickup used to critically injure the 9-year-old.

He was charged with felony hit-and-run.

