Martinsville participates in National Night Out

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Martinsville participated in the 39th annual National Night Out Tuesday night.

Martinsville Police and members of the community were at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials asked people to lock their doors, turn on porch lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors.

The yearly event is to help strengthen the relationship between the community and the police.

“The thing about policing is we’re only good as our community. I’ll be the first to say that our community helps us every day of the week and we’re here to do whatever we can to work with them and keep that relationship growing,” said Chief Eddie Cassady with the Martinsville Police Department.

The Martinsville Police Department also provided water for everyone and popsicles for the kids.

