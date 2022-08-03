Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Martinsville participates in National Night Out

Martinsville Night Out
Martinsville Night Out(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Martinsville participated in the 39th annual National Night Out Tuesday night.

Martinsville Police and members of the community were at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials asked people to lock their doors, turn on porch lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors.

The yearly event is to help strengthen the relationship between the community and the police.

“The thing about policing is we’re only good as our community. I’ll be the first to say that our community helps us every day of the week and we’re here to do whatever we can to work with them and keep that relationship growing,” said Chief Eddie Cassady with the Martinsville Police Department.

The Martinsville Police Department also provided water for everyone and popsicles for the kids.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash

Latest News

A Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox speaks exclusively with CBS 46's Don Shipman about...
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
Over the Edge fundraiser for new medical clinic in Dominican Republic
Over the Edge Fundraiser for New Medical Clinic in Dominican Republic
Garden City Park
Six Roanoke playgrounds renovated, replaced