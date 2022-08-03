Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show returns to Salem Civic Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show is back in Salem this week.

The show runs from Wednesday until Sunday. Pure bred dogs are competing for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’. The judges base their decision on agility, coat and build among each breed.

Dogs that are not pure bred are also competing for titles in the ‘All Dog’ category.

The assistant show chair for the Roanoke Kennel Club explained the show has been around in the Roanoke valley community for more than 100 years.

“We have a long history in the area of promoting the dog show,” Dr. Erin Kerfoot said. “It’s something that is constantly evolving, updating and we’re adding new breeds and encouraging new sports.”

Your pup can still compete in the show in certain categories even if they are not a pure bred.

Admission and parking to the show is free at the Salem Civic Center.

