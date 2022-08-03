Hometown Local
Roanoke community celebrates National Night Out

The National Night Out sign at the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association celebration.
By Will Thomas
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There were no lights or sirens, just music and fun at Roanoke’s National Night Out.

“This is our first time being involved with it, so we’re excited to bring first responders and communities together,” said Valerie Brown, executive director for the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association.

Bringing communities together. That message was echoed across the area as Roanoke City and Roanoke County agencies both were at celebrations.

“It’s critically important, because if every part of our communities are not united, we fall apart,” said Carroll Carter, president of the Northwest Neighbor Environmental Organization.

“It’s all of us who have to work together to solve these issues. So I’m excited about the partnerships with our departments. Fire departments, police department, sheriff’s department, just every department that cares about people, we’re excited to work with,” said Pastor Anthony Holmes Sr. of Loudon Avenue Christian Church.

By building these connections tonight, first responders, deputies, and officers hope that in times of crisis residents will know that they’ll always be there to answer the call.

“We’re all the same, we’re all in this together, we’re working together, we’re towards a common cause. So it’s just a great opportunity to be with the citizens,” said Roanoke County Sheriff, Eric Orange.

These celebrations only lasted a few hours, but they were memories the first responders and residents will remember for a long time.

