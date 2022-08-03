Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia sends disaster relief teams to aid flood victims

BUCHANAN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The recovery continues in Buchanan County after major flooding in mid-July, and disaster relief volunteers from the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia are lending a hand.

A team of volunteers deployed on Sunday to the Buchanan County community of Whitewood.

They’ve been working to re-insulate and replace drywall in the home of an 80-year-old woman who rode out the storm on her bed. Volunteers also helped to remove saturated insulation and metal skirting from a damaged mobile home.

Joey Schnepf is a volunteer from Crewe.

“You may not feel like you’re doing that much, but you can tell they really appreciate all of you being there and giving them a glimmer of hope,” Schnepf said in an interview recorded by SBC of Virginia.

Paul Thomasson lives in Hampton.

“It’s work to clean out a house or cut trees or rebuild, but it’s worth the smile on their faces and the impact that it has on those folks that are suffering,” he said.

The Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia is now building teams that will deploy to Wise County and to flood-damaged communities in Kentucky.

