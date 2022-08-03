Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding

Kirsten Gomez, right, cries to her family member Kathy Hall, left, after what she calls a quiet...
Kirsten Gomez, right, cries to her family member Kathy Hall, left, after what she calls a quiet moment to reflect on what her family has gone through in the aftermath of massive flooding, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Hindman, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding. Many are working without electricity.

The National Weather Service expects the heat and humidity to combine for a heat index of up to 100 by midday.

Forecasters expect the steam bath to last through Thursday evening.

Officials opened cooling centers for residents, and an advisory has been issued warning of the risk of heat-related illnesses across the flood-ravaged area.

The death toll stands at 37. About 5,000 customers remain without power and hundreds of people are staying in emergency shelters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and emergency responders will be connecting with residents on Tuesday night.
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Stay informed by going to the AEP outages map on their website to sign up for alerts.
Appalachian Power issues warning concerning rising water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams
Lloyd Harris mugshot
Man charged with killing brother, dogs at Roanoke home
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

Rescue efforts continue as Kentucky brace for more rain
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
Partly sunny today with a stray storm possible.
Tuesday Morning Weather Talk Live-8/2/22
Kentucky National Guard Soliders and Airmen aided in flood relief efforts in response to a...
Red Cross of Virginia volunteers assisting in Kentucky flooding relief efforts
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.,...
Harris cites climate ‘crisis,’ pushes $1B for floods, storms