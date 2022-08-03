Hometown Local
VDH reports first pediatric flu death for 2021-22 season

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting its first flu-associated pediatric death of the...
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting its first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2021-22 season.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2021-2022 flu season.

VDH says the child living in Virginia’s Central region was under 5 years old and died from complications associated with the flu.

“This tragic death reminds us that flu can be a very serious disease, especially in the very young, the elderly, and those with chronic medical problems,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “While we can never stop all cases of flu, the best way to reduce your risk, for people over 6 months of age, is to receive the flu vaccine, an updated version of which should come available in the next 60 days.”

VDH has reported 23 flu outbreaks during the 2021-2022 season through July 2022.

For more information, click here.

