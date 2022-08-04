AARP to address healthcare access in virtual summit

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AARP will host a summit Thursday to address access to healthcare in rural communities.

The Liable Appalachia Summit will be held over Zoom from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

According to AARP, many people aged 50 and older struggle to access affordable, quality health coverage and care. The agency and collaborators from North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee will explore the challenges and opportunities that exist in the South-Central Appalachian Region.

The summit is free to attend. You can sign up here. Sign Language Interpreters will be available.

Panelists include:

Rose Hoban (moderator) -- Founder, Editor, Reporter of North Carolina Health News.

Prior to the Health News, Hoban has spent more than six years as the health reporter for North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC, where she covered health care, state health policy, science and research with a focus on public health issues.

Virginia H. Templeton, MD, Executive Director, MemoryCare

Dr. Templeton is Board Certified in family medicine with added qualifications in hospice and palliative medicine. He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Dr. Templeton holds an adjunct faculty appointment from UNC School of Medicine and is committed to education of professionals and others in the community about healthy aging.

Delegate Sam Rasoul, Virginia General Assembly Delegate

Delegate Rasoul has represented Roanoke since 2014. He has a background in healthcare administration, nonprofit management, finance, and organizational change.

Teresa Darnall, Associate Professor and Nursing Curriculum Coordinator at West Virginia Junior College

Darnell has worked in health administration for over 15 years in Canada and over a dozen in the US. She has presented at several international and national conferences on leadership, strategic planning, nursing leadership, and nursing education. Her research interests are transitional care, and community and public health nursing education best practices. She holds Certification as a Nurse Educator.

