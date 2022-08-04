City of Danville retakes ownership of its welcome center

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many years, the City of Danville owned its welcome center. But in 2008, the ownership was transferred over to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, while the city continued to oversee its every day operations.

“For some reason, nobody is really clear why, the city transferred ownership of the welcome center to the Virginia Tourism Corporation. We’ve started a new tourism program in the city of Danville, we want to operate the welcome center at a different level than what we’ve been doing over the past few years,” said Ken Larking, Danville City Manager.

At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved retaking over as the owner’s of the welcome center. Which will give city leaders the freedom to move forward with future potential expansion and improvement projects.

Larking said the city has ramped up its tourism efforts in recent years, especially as residents and visitors prepare for the opening of Caesars Virginia in 2024.

“As we build our tourism assets and certainly have a lot of visitation related to the casino, we want to give people lots of reasons to stay even longer in our community.”

Larking said the city will continue to focus on ramping up its tourism efforts for all future visitors to enjoy the Southside.

