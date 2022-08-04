Crash closes Riverland Road in SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Riverland Road in Roanoke is closed between Garden City Boulevard and 9th Street SE in Roanoke because of a crash.

The crash was reported late Thursday morning. There is no word yet regarding the cause or injuries, but at least two vehicles were involved.

Traffic is being rerouted along Bennington Street.

Roanoke Police and Virginia State Police are investigating.

