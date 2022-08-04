Hometown Local
Crash closes Riverland Road in SE Roanoke

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Riverland Road in Roanoke is closed between Garden City Boulevard and 9th Street SE in Roanoke because of a crash.

The crash was reported late Thursday morning. There is no word yet regarding the cause or injuries, but at least two vehicles were involved.

Traffic is being rerouted along Bennington Street.

Roanoke Police and Virginia State Police are investigating.

