ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Public Library has a new permanent StoryWalk® at the Summit View Business Park.

Children and adults can read the entire book, progressing from sign to sign, as they move along the trail.

FCPL Manager of Youth Health Services Dorothy Anderson says the idea was born after having to cancel story time during the pandemic.

”It’s about sheep taking a hike in the misadventures they get up to,” said Anderson. “So, it sorta it related well to introducing the path for a lot of people. A lot of people don’t even know about this part of the park. It was great to sorta have this a humorous adventure they can enjoy as the walk.”

Franklin County Public Library will host a live story time at the Summit View Story Walk September 7 at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. For more information click here.

