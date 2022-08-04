Hometown Local
Gleaning for the World collecting supplies to deliver to Kentucky

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is collecting supplies to take to Kentucky for those in need after deadly flooding there.

Gleaning for the World is accepting donations at Sam’s Club on Ward’s Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

“Five food pantries have been completely devastated. They were in need to begin with in Eastern Kentucky and then the devastation with the flooding and the deaths. They just really need the help,” said Michael Justice, director of donors for Gleaning for the World.

The truck will leave for Kentucky at the beginning of next week.

Monetary donations can also be given anytime on Gleaning for the World’s website.

