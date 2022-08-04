Gretna Branch Library to see major renovations

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gretna Library is looking forward to turning the page to a brand new look.

Renovations began in May for the library, such as brand-new handicap accessible doors and the removal of walls to create more space.

The library is expanding into what used to be the space for Danville Community College.

“On the inside of the library, we are fortunate enough to be able to expand to fill the entire space so that our library will grow from about 3400 square feet to 6300 square feet. So, double the size,” said Lisa Tuite, director of Pittsylvania County Public Libraries.

This is only the first chapter as the library received around $1 million from the Pittsylvania Board of Supervisors and community foundations to complete the indoor renovations.

“It’s not like Pittsylvania County is funding this whole renovation. The majority of these funds are coming from other community organizations that are investing into this project. I know that’s a big part of it. The Board wants to reward the library for going out and finding money to make this project happen,” said Caleb Ayers, Pittsylvania County spokesperson.

The funds will be used to create a new adult reading space and larger teen and children reading areas.

Lisa Tuite, director of Pittsylvania County Public Libraries, said, “The library as it was before we got the additional space was always cramped for everybody. Our children’s space was tiny and we had no space for what was really dedicated to teens and tweens, even though we are sitting here in between the middle school and high school.

The library currently has no dedicated outdoor reading garden – that will soon change.

Tuite said, “In addition to a beautiful new refreshed library inside, we’re going to get a beautiful expanded exterior with exterior seating and reading, patios, a music maze, sculptures and art. It’ll really help celebrate all of the arts, books, and music in our community.”

They say the indoor renovations are expected to be completed by next spring.

