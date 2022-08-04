Hometown Local
Hokies Make Progress From Day One to Day Two of Camp

Coach Brent Pry’s Hokies learning to compete with every rep
The Hokies are two practices into preseason camp
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Seven defensive starters return for the Hokies in Coach Brent Pry’s first season. But there are question marks on offense, at quarterback and receiver, and on the offensive line. The Hokies held their second practice of the preseason on Wednesday. Afterward, Pry said he was disappointed with the overall compete level at Tuesday’s practice, but that it was much improved a day later.

“Something that we really emphasized and we’ve made strides in, but we’ve got to compete in everything we do,” said Coach Pry. “We were allowing them to knock balls out and not really challenging for the catch. We were allowing them to get open and not drive on the route and contest a catch. Just the will and the determination to win the rep, and it was so much better today.”

Coach Pry understands that his team is learning to adjust to adverse situations.

“I just talked to the guys, there’s adversity in Day 1 for certain guys and certain units. There’s adversity in Day 2. That’s what camp is all about, and they’ve got to keep preparing and keep working through the adversity for the improvement.”

UVA Football in last week of spring practice
UVA Opens Preseason Camp In Charlottesville
Salem Red Sox Food Drive This Sunday
Hokies Hold Football Camp
Virginia Holds Football Camp