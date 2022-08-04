Honey Festival coming to Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Second Annual Botetourt County Honey Fest is coming August 20, on National Honey Bee Day. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Daleville Town Center.

The event is co-hosted by the Botetourt Farmers’ Market and the Botetourt Beekeepers Association. There will be a stage with live music, honey tasting, mead tasting and prizes. There are also activities for the kids, with face painting and more.

The Honey Festival has free parking and admission, free tasting and free kids’ activities.

Local honey will be for sale with farm and artisan vendors in attendance. There will also be raffles and prizes for attendees.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.

