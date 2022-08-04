Increasing humidity and storms chances this afternoon
Storms become more numerous by the weekend
- Feel like temperatures approach 100F
- A few more storms this afternoon
- Weekend looking more unsettled
THURSDAY
We’ll see a repeat of the warm and increasingly muggy conditions Thursday with a few showers and storms. Most of these would take place between 2PM and 7PM. Afternoon highs climb to the low 90s with a light breeze. Some of these storms may produce a few heavier downpours.
FRIDAY
The shower and storm coverage will increase Friday with the combination of the warm and humid conditions. Highs reach the the upper 80s and low 90s. A few of the storms may contain locally heavy downpours along with a few severe storms which may could lead to localize flooding.
THE WEEKEND
By the weekend, we’ll start to see another series of fronts move toward the region with each one bringing a return of showers and scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures also drop a few degrees toward the end of the week. Some storms through the weekend may produce heavy rainfall.
NEXT WEEK
We remain unsettled next week with daily storm chances as temperatures begin to cool down.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.
Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.