Increasing humidity and storms chances this afternoon

Feel like temperatures approach 100F

A few more storms this afternoon

Weekend looking more unsettled

THURSDAY

We’ll see a repeat of the warm and increasingly muggy conditions Thursday with a few showers and storms. Most of these would take place between 2PM and 7PM. Afternoon highs climb to the low 90s with a light breeze. Some of these storms may produce a few heavier downpours.

Isolated storms mainly stay in the mountains. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

The shower and storm coverage will increase Friday with the combination of the warm and humid conditions. Highs reach the the upper 80s and low 90s. A few of the storms may contain locally heavy downpours along with a few severe storms which may could lead to localize flooding.

Storms become more numerous Friday and into the weekend as a front approaches. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

By the weekend, we’ll start to see another series of fronts move toward the region with each one bringing a return of showers and scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures also drop a few degrees toward the end of the week. Some storms through the weekend may produce heavy rainfall.

More numerous showers and storms return this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

We remain unsettled next week with daily storm chances as temperatures begin to cool down.

Temperatures drop into the low to mid 80s later next week. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

The tropics look quiet through the next 5 days. (WDBJ Weather)

