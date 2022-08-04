Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke City Section 8 waitlist opening

Housing Graphic
Housing Graphic(Credit: MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list.

Waiting list applications will be available for only five days, starting August 15 at 8:30 a.m. and closing August 19 at 5:00 p.m. You can access the online application through the RRHA website at rkehousing.org.

The applications are only available online and people who need computer access are advised to contact their local library for hours of operation. An email address is required to complete the online application process. RRHA advises email addresses can be received from multiple places, including from gmail.com, hotmail.com, yahoo.com and aol.com.

There are income limits for program participation, ranging from a $30,250 annual income limit for a single person household to a $57,000 annual limit for an eight-person household.

RRHA says all successfully completed and submitted applications will be randomly assigned to the waiting list by lottery. Some selected families can be given a preference in selection if they meet certain criteria. All selected families will receive an email notification once the lottery has been completed.

RRHA does not discriminate on the basis of disability and says they are willing to assist people with special needs. People with disabilities who need assistance to submit an application can call their number (540) 983-9281 or visit their office at City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 2624 Salem Turnpike, NW, Roanoke, VA 24017.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and emergency responders will be connecting with residents on Tuesday night.
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Some schools fall under CEP program.
Free and reduced lunches changing for 2022-2023 school year
Blue Ridge Parkway Roanoke River
Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens
WDBJ7
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire

Latest News

Leesville Lake Dam
AEP warns of Roanoke River and New River water levels to potentially rise
David Walker Convicted of Felony Hit and Run for Hitting 8-Year-Old Boy Getting Off School Bus
Man involved in Henry County school bus hit-and-run sentenced to prison
Veteran journalist Dan Smith releases his second novel, 'NEWS!'
Veteran journalist Dan Smith releases second novel, ‘NEWS!’
Man Sentenced to 8 Years For Crash
Bedford County Man Sentenced to 8 Years For Crash Last Year