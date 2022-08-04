Roanoke City Section 8 waitlist opening

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list.

Waiting list applications will be available for only five days, starting August 15 at 8:30 a.m. and closing August 19 at 5:00 p.m. You can access the online application through the RRHA website at rkehousing.org.

The applications are only available online and people who need computer access are advised to contact their local library for hours of operation. An email address is required to complete the online application process. RRHA advises email addresses can be received from multiple places, including from gmail.com, hotmail.com, yahoo.com and aol.com.

There are income limits for program participation, ranging from a $30,250 annual income limit for a single person household to a $57,000 annual limit for an eight-person household.

RRHA says all successfully completed and submitted applications will be randomly assigned to the waiting list by lottery. Some selected families can be given a preference in selection if they meet certain criteria. All selected families will receive an email notification once the lottery has been completed.

RRHA does not discriminate on the basis of disability and says they are willing to assist people with special needs. People with disabilities who need assistance to submit an application can call their number (540) 983-9281 or visit their office at City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 2624 Salem Turnpike, NW, Roanoke, VA 24017.

