Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office reminds residents about Project Lifesaver

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Sheriff’s deputies are reminding residents about Project Lifesaver. Deputies explained the program and its benefits at a community event Thursday morning.

Project Lifesaver provides tracking and monitoring bracelets to people with mental disabilities.

The community awareness event came after after an autistic 13-year-old wandered off in Roanoke last week. The teen cut off his tracking bracelet before leaving his home.

A commander with the sheriff’s office explained families should be monitoring the bracelets.

“They daily should be checking for the bracelets to make sure it is on the individual,” Major Monica Perkins said. ”If it’s not, they should notify us immediately. If they realize that it has been cut off or it has been removed, we come out and we try to locate the transmitter.”

Project Lifesaver is free to any Roanoke resident. Families fill out an application and contract with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s department.

