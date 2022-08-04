Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office reminds residents about Project Lifesaver

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Sheriff’s deputies are reminding residents about Project Lifesaver. Deputies explained the program and its benefits at a community event Thursday morning.

Project Lifesaver provides tracking and monitoring bracelets to people with mental disabilities.

The community awareness event came after after an autistic 13-year-old wandered off in Roanoke last week. The teen cut off his tracking bracelet before leaving his home.

A commander with the sheriff’s office explained families should be monitoring the bracelets.

“They daily should be checking for the bracelets to make sure it is on the individual,” Major Monica Perkins said. ”If it’s not, they should notify us immediately. If they realize that it has been cut off or it has been removed, we come out and we try to locate the transmitter.”

Project Lifesaver is free to any Roanoke resident. Families fill out an application and contract with the Roanoke City Sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some schools fall under CEP program.
Free and reduced lunches changing for 2022-2023 school year
Law enforcement and emergency responders will be connecting with residents on Tuesday night.
Roanoke prepares for National Night Out
Tyler Jones Mugshot
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
WDBJ7
One injured in Roanoke Avenue fire
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids

Latest News

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office reminds residents about Project Lifesaver
Sheriff’s Office Reminds Residents About Project Lifesaver
Gretna Public Library Being Renovated
Gretna Public Library Being Renovated
Man Arrested After Roanoke Chase
Man Arrested After Roanoke Chase
Envigo Beagles Adopted into Franklin County
Envigo Beagles Adopted into Franklin County
JMU Preseason Camp Underway
JMU Preseason Camp Underway