Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter just received 50 cats from an owner who was evicted.

The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived.

Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35.

Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, Inc Director Stacy Epperson says they are begging people to adopt animals.

“We’re doing an adoption event at the shelter. Friends of Bedford county is sponsoring the cost of the spays and neuters and the adoption fee,” said Epperson. “Just trying to get some animals out of here. So, we’re really hoping that we can kinda have a miracle today.”

If you were not able to make it to the shelter today. They will be hosting another pop-up adoption event from 10 to 2 tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.