Cave Spring Knights Prep for Year 2 Under Nick Leftwich

Knights are coming off a 3 and 7 campaign
The Knights should be much improved in 2022
The Knights should be much improved in 2022(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Knights were 3 and 7 last year, the first year for Head Coach Nick Leftwich. But Leftwich has successfully changed the culture of the program, and there have been several signs of tangible progress as he gets set for year number two in southwest Roanoke County.

“I think for every program around the country, having a full offseason for the first time in a long time was very key,” said Leftwich. “And the camaraderie that were able to build throughout the year. We view ourselves with the right attitude and we carry everything and we go into everything with the right attitude. That’s a winning attitude and knowing that we did everything we could to be successful.”

