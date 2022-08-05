Downtown Stuart has final concert in its First Friday Summer Jam Series

STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - The finale of Stuart’s First Friday Summer Jam Series was on Friday night.

One Family Productions partnered with Patrick County Tourism to bring the monthly event to the Stuart Farmer’s Market.

Music Road Co performed a variety of music at the amphitheater.

Palumbo’s Hoagie House also served sandwiches, burgers, and fries and drinks were served from a local brewery and winery.

“We end up getting a food truck, beer and wine, a great band that covers a large range of music. It’s a great family event and kids will be running up and down that hillside tonight,” said Rebecca Adcock, the Vice Mayor of Stuart.

The concert was from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and admission was $5.

