Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol

Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol.

In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper is scheduled to sentence Robertson next Thursday.

An eight-year prison sentence would be the longest among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The lengthiest so far is seven years and three months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

