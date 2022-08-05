Hometown Local
Guns & Hoses softball to raise money for Buena Vista park equipment

Firefighters and police were scheduled to square off Friday night to raise money for children's playground equipment.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - You’ve heard of the Guns & Hoses hockey game in Roanoke.

Friday night, the sport is softball and the setting is Buena Vista.

City crews were installing the outfield fence at Glen Maury Park Friday morning.

Police officers and firefighters will meet on the diamond, and they will be accepting donations to raise money for new playground equipment.

Jason Tyree is Buena Vista’s City Manager, and he was scheduled to serve as the 2nd base umpire in the game.

“We’d love to have people out there to support the fire department or the police department whatever their preference and to help support this great initiative,” he told WDBJ7.

The game was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Buena Vista’s Glen Maury Park.

