Henry Street Heritage Festival brings in big names for 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival has been a part of the Roanoke community for more than 30-years and is a major fundraiser for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

“It is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the rich and vibrant history of African American culture,” said Kianna Price Marshall, who is on the volunteer planning committee for the festival.

Each year, the organizers work hard to bring in big name performers for the evening concert. They partnered with the Berglund Center this year and did just that, locking down SWV (Sisters With Voices) and Robin Thicke.

“A lot of patience is required in planning this but once we got the word that everything worked out great for SWV and Robin Thicke, ...just extremely elated.”

Price Marshall said it’s special to look out into the crowd and see people enjoying these concerts and the festival as a whole.

”It is always so comforting when you look out from backstage, and you look out into the audience there at Elmwood Park and you see everyone having such a great time, enjoying themselves based on the artist that they’re seeing on stage. It makes it all worth it.”

The Henry Street Heritage Festival will be Sept. 17 at Elmwood Park. The 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. portion of the festival is free and visitors will have the chance to shop, buy food and enjoy local music. But to see SWV and Robin Thicke you will have to buy a ticket for the concert starting at 7 p.m.

You can find a link to online tickets here and as long as the concert does not sell-out, there will be tickets for $45 at the door on the day of the event. Ticket sales will go towards supporting the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

