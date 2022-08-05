HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Providing access to arts in Southside is a mission of The Prizery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The people behind The Prizery want you to know it’s open and ready to entertain.

For the first time in three years, the summer stock season was back.

“We were able to bring in professional performers from around the nation to do a production of Xanadu this summer and then while they were here, many of them taught six weeks of summer camp,” says Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta, the Executive Director of The Prizery.

With summer winding down, The Prizery now has its sights set on a busy fall season.

“We have several new things we’re adding. We have a dance and dine series that we’re starting this Saturday. Wonderful beach music and rhythm and blues. We’re going to have a food truck and different refreshments available to purchase and lots of fun dancing.,” says Cornelison-Jannotta.

Along with a busy schedule of shows, the Prizery will offer fun entertainment options to celebrate the Halloween and Christmas seasons.

“And one of the things I’m most excited about is we are having, on October 28, Spooktacular, which is a circus that has a spooky theme. And then we have a new event in December called a festival of trees. We’ll be having Christmas trees, wreaths and different items that we’re decorating the entire Prizery with and they will be for sale at silent auction that will be using as a fundraiser to raise money for our programming and scholarships for our kids programs,” says Cornelison-Jannotta.

She says it’s not about just being a spectator at The Prizery, but to also participate.

“One of my goals was to really just get all members of the community involved here.”

And no matter your hometown is, a visit to The Prizery can be a fun destination for a weekend getaway.

“It has a great location for people to come up, spend the night, see a show, go to some of our wonderful restaurants and just experience quality entertainment close to home,” says Cornelison-Jannotta.

The Holiday Band is taking the stage at The Prizery on Saturday, August 6. Click here for tickets.

