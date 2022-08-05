Hometown Local
More numerous showers and storms through the weekend

Localized flooding is possible
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
  • Unsettled weather returns
  • Showers and storms likely
  • Some storms may contain heavy rainfall

FRIDAY

We’re expecting a much more active end to the week Friday as a weak front enters the slowly approaches the area from the west and helps lift the air, triggering an increased chance of storms.

More numerous showers and storms today.
The most likely coverage of showers and storms will be in th western areas, closest to the front. The biggest issue may once again be slow-moving showers and storms with an increased flood risk. Given the lack of rain the past few days, the flood risk appears slightly lower for now.

We have a Slight Risk of seeing excessive rainfall from storms on Friday. This means we could see some localized flooding, especially along areas that see several periods of heavy rain.

We have a Slight Risk of seeing some localized flooding on Friday.
THE WEEKEND

Our high pressure system rests nearby keeping us in the warm, very humid airmass. This will mean the clouds are full of water and any storms would have very high rainfall rates, increasing the risk of flooding.

Given the scattered coverage, it’s tough to pinpoint which areas would have the highest flood risk. However, anyone living in valleys, along streams, or flood plains, should remain vigilant this weekend.

The added clouds along with the shower chances will hold temperatures down into the upper 80s into next week.

Storms chances increase into the weekend becoming more numerous.
NEXT WEEK

The muggy “air you can wear” will stick around into next week until a cold front passes through. That’s not likely to happen until around Wednesday. The frontal passage is followed by a major cool down and drop in relative humidity by next weekend.

Temperatures cool off later next week.
TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has no outlook for any storms in the next 5 days.

The tropics look quiet through the next 5 days.
Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

