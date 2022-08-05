Hometown Local
Roanoke businesses prepare for annual sales tax holiday

Hurricane and emergency preparedness items are included in this weekend's sales tax holiday.
Hurricane and emergency preparedness items are included in this weekend's sales tax holiday.
By Will Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginians will be able to wave sales tax this weekend for certain items. That’s because of Virginia’s annual “Sales Tax Holiday.”

There are three specific categories that items will fall into this weekend, including: school supplies, hurricane and emergency preparedness items and EnergyStar and Water Sense products.

Northwest Ace Hardware always knows when this weekend is coming, mainly because people come in for the hurricane and emergency preparedness products.

“Mainly it’s because we are a steel dealer and we offer the chainsaws,” said Mike Fitzgerald, the assistant manager.

Fitzgerald said they are excited that Virginians can get some tax relief, but also that there will be some added foot traffic in the store.

“If they can save some money on taxes, they are going to come in and spend a little more with us. With the climate change, it seems like there’s a lot more storms and weather anyways, so it’s probably the best year to take advantage of tax free savings for your hurricane preparedness.”

For more information on the sales tax holiday, you can head to the Virginia Tax website here.

Northwest Ace Hardware is also hosting a bucket sale for Children’s Miracle Network this weekend, where you can save 25% off the items you can fit in one of their buckets.

