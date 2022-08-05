Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue

The project brought road improvements to Northwest Roanoke
The project brought road improvements to Northwest Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete.

Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street.

A man who’s lived in northwest Roanoke for years explained how these changes have a huge impact.

“People are very much encouraged to see the city actually rising to our community and actually getting efforts out, plugging in and making it a better area,” Stan Hale said. “That progress, it’s paramount.”

Other project improvements include adding bus stops and art murals throughout the neighborhood. City officials are planning to open a basketball park in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Jones Mugshot
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
The beagles arrived a week ago
Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke
Virginia Supreme Court reverses appeals court decision of former Liberty University professor convicted of solicitation
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

Families can buy back to school supplies without added sales tax
Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend kicks off with back-to-school savings
Monkeypox
Roanoke City Health Department accepting requests for monkeypox vaccine
Hundreds of striped bass have been reported dead at Claytor Lake.
Weather On The Water: Hundreds of striped bass at Claytor Lake dead; how weather impacts the fish survival
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud over ‘bot’ count