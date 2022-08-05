Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete.

Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street.

A man who’s lived in northwest Roanoke for years explained how these changes have a huge impact.

“People are very much encouraged to see the city actually rising to our community and actually getting efforts out, plugging in and making it a better area,” Stan Hale said. “That progress, it’s paramount.”

Other project improvements include adding bus stops and art murals throughout the neighborhood. City officials are planning to open a basketball park in the fall.

