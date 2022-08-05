Roanoke City Health Department accepting requests for monkeypox vaccine

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Those considered high risk will now be eligible to request an appointment for a monkeypox vaccine with the Roanoke City Health Department.

The Virginia Department of Health says vaccines are currently being given by appointment only.

“At present, the monkeypox vaccine is only recommended for adults at high risk of exposure. Individuals eligible for vaccine must meet at least one of the following high-risk criteria:

Gay, bisexual, or other man who has sex with men and has had multiple sexual partners or anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days.

Transgendered woman or nonbinary person assigned male at birth who has sex with men and has had multiple sexual partners or anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days.

Sex worker of any sexual orientation or gender.

Person of any sexual orientation or gender who works at an establishment where sexual activity occurs.

Person of any sexual orientation or gender who has attended a sex-on-premises venue in the last 14 days.

Close contact with anyone suspect or confirmed to have monkeypox in the last 14 days.”

More information can be found by visiting the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Contact 540-283-5050 to schedule an appointment for the vaccine.

